Angels' Andrew Heaney: Allows two runs
Heaney allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Heaney allowed two solo home runs in his final frame to account for both of his earned runs. After striking out a season-best 12 batters in his last start, Heaney didn't duplicate that dominance but limited the damage by allowing one extra-base hit -- besides the home runs -- and handing out only one free pass. He's now allowed two earned runs across his last 12 innings and he'll look to keep the solid stretch going in his next start, likely to come Friday at the Astros.
