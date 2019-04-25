Heaney (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney's abbreviated bullpen session Wednesday went well, clearing the way for him to ramp things up over the weekend. According to manager Brad Ausmus, the southpaw will incorporate all of his pitches during Saturday's session. Look for his return timetable to clear up once he's further along in his throwing program.

