Heaney (shoulder) and the Angels avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Tommy John surgery in July of 2016 kept Heaney out until August of last season, but he ended up making five starts for the Angels before a shoulder impingement ended his season in mid-September. The 26-year-old struggled to keep the ball in the yard when he did pitch, allowing 12 homers in just 21.2 innings and finishing the season with an unsightly 7.06 ERA. Heaney did strike out an impressive 27 batters during that stretch. He's expected to be healthy heading into spring training and will be a strong candidate to fill a starting role for Los Angeles next season. The last time the southpaw was injury-free, he posted a 3.49 ERA across 18 starts (105.2 innings) in 2015.