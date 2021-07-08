Heaney (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday over Boston.

Heaney was touched up for seven runs in three innings versus the Yankees in his previous start, but he bounced back well Wednesday. The southpaw is still in a bit of a rut, with 18 runs allowed in his last 19.1 innings, but he was able to snap a three-start losing streak. The 30-year-old owns a 5.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 94:26 K:BB across 77 innings through the first half of the season.