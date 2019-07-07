Heaney (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Angels fell 4-0 to the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

It wasn't a bad outing for the southpaw, but with Gerrit Cole in top form opposite him, Heaney couldn't afford to make any mistakes. He'll carry a 5.18 ERA and 49:17 K:BB through 41.2 innings into the All-Star break.