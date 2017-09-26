Heaney (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said afterward that it went well, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He has been out for more than two weeks with an impingement in his shoulder. It sounds like Heaney wants to start another game before the end of the season, and Tuesday's activity was step toward achieving that goal, but there is currently no set date for his return to action. The lefty has really struggled with the long ball this season, giving up 12 homers in just 21.2 innings with the big club.