Angels' Andrew Heaney: Confirmed as Friday starter
Heaney (elbow) said that he would be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Friday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels aren't expected to officially announce the transaction until Friday, when Heaney will take the hill with the big club for the first time in 13 and a half months following a long recovery from Tommy John surgery. Heaney was solid in his final three rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, registering a 3.18 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 17 innings, and though he also posting strong numbers in his last healthy season in the big leagues, fantasy owners may want to tread carefully with the left-hander. Pitchers of higher acclaim than Heaney that have returned from Tommy John surgery have often had difficulty consistently commanding their offerings, so some volatility in his production should be expected. It may take until 2018 before Heaney flashes his pre-surgery form on a regular basis.
