Angels' Andrew Heaney: Coughs up four runs in loss
Heaney (3-4) yielded four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against Boston.
It was Heaney's first start allowing more than three runs since June 30 and his ERA bumped to 4.16. Most of the damage came in the third inning with Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez launching back-to-back homers. The 28-year-old southpaw will face the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday.
