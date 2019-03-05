Angels' Andrew Heaney: Could rejoin rotation Friday
Heaney (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Heaney has been dealing with elbow inflammation since his spring start against the A's on Feb. 26. After throwing from flat ground for three consecutive days with no issues, the right-hander was able to resume mound work Tuesday. If Heaney checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to rejoin the rotation as soon as Friday against the White Sox.
