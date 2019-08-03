Angels' Andrew Heaney: Could return next weekend
Heaney (shoulder) could return to the big-league rotation after throwing a 60-pitch sim game Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
We may not get confirmation on when he will return before lineups lock next week, but a return Saturday or Sunday in Boston seems like a distinct possibility. Heaney has a 5.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB in 46 innings this season. His 33.1 percent groundball rate, 9.6 percent walk rate and 1.76 HR/9 are all notably worse than his career norms.
