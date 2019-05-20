Heaney (elbow) could return from the 10-day injured list in time to start Sunday's game against Texas, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney is slated to throw another rehab outing Monday night, his second start for the Bees. The Angels still haven't named a starter for Sunday's matchup, so assuming all goes well, the southpaw could find himself back in the big leagues by the weekend.