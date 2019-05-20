Angels' Andrew Heaney: Could return Sunday
Heaney (elbow) could return from the 10-day injured list in time to start Sunday's game against Texas, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney is slated to throw another rehab outing Monday night, his second start for the Bees. The Angels still haven't named a starter for Sunday's matchup, so assuming all goes well, the southpaw could find himself back in the big leagues by the weekend.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Taking rehab to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Feels fine after XST start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Rehab start Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: To make three rehab starts•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Tosses three strong innings•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Slated for three innings Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start