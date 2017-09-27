Angels' Andrew Heaney: Could start Thursday
Heaney (shoulder) could start Thursday's game against the White Sox, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney has been sidelined since Sept. 9 with an impingement in his shoulder. He was able to complete a bullpen session with no issues Tuesday, and if the Angels aren't eliminated from the playoffs come Thursday, they'll send Heaney out for the start. If either the Angels lose or the Twins win, thus eliminating Los Angeles from the playoff picture, Bud Norris will toe the rubber for the Angels.
