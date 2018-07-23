Heaney (6-6) got the win against the Astros on Sunday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two as the Angels cruised to a 14-5 victory.

Heaney held up his end of the bargain on a day where his team afforded him plenty of run support, picking up his sixth win of the season with his fourth straight quality start. The 27-year-old is having a solid campaign overall, as he's now sporting a 3.66 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a 106:32 K:BB through 108.1 innings. He'll take the mound next against Seattle next Friday.