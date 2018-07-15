Angels' Andrew Heaney: Delivers quality start in no-decision
Heaney didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out six.
The left-hander threw 61 of 101 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start and 11th of the year. Heaney will take a 3.78 ERA and 102:30 K:BB through 102.1 innings into the All-Star break.
