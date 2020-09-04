Heaney (3-2) earned the win against San Diego on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Heaney cruised to his second straight quality start in the impressive performance, holding the Padres without an extra-base hit and allowing only one runner to reach second base. He induced 15 swinging strikes and set a career high by tossing 117 pitches. Following a rough three-game stretch in which he yielded 14 earned runs in 14 innings, the southpaw appears to be back in a groove, allowing only one run and striking out 16 over his last 14.2 frames. He'll try to continue building momentum when he heads to Texas to face the Rangers on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.