Heaney (elbow) tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his rehab start Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake. He gave up two hits and one walk and struck out 10.

Making his first appearance in affiliated ball this season, Heaney pumped in 46 of his 73 pitches for strikes while making quick work of a quality Las Vegas lineup. The elevated pitch count makes it likely that Heaney won't require another rehab start in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list, but the Angels will likely wait and see how he looks during a between-starts bullpen session until ruling on his next step. He's tentatively being penciled in for his 2019 Angels debut Sunday at home versus the Rangers.