Angels' Andrew Heaney: Earns first win
Heaney (1-1) took the win against Cincinnati on Tuesday, hurling 5.1 innings and giving up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four.
It was far from an easy outing for Heaney as he once again struggled with his control, allowing four walks and throwing balls on 40 of 101 pitches, but he managed to constantly squeeze out of trouble with the help of a pair of double plays and two runners thrown out on the basepaths (including one at home). Though the 28-year-old has posted an impressive 10.6 K/9 this season, his walk rate (4.1 BB/9) and struggles keeping the ball in the park (eight home runs in 30.2 innings) have held him back considerably. He'll carry a 4.99 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into a home matchup against Oakland on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
