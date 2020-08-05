Heaney (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners. He gave up one run on three hits and four walks while fanning three across 5.2 innings.
Heaney came just one out away from posting what would've been his first quality start of the season, but he is yet to give up more than two runs in any of his first three outings. His next start is slated for Aug. 9 on the road against the Rangers.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans six against Seattle•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Set for Opening Day start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Managing back stiffness•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Tosses five innings Sunday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Set for four innings Tuesday•