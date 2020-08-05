Heaney (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners. He gave up one run on three hits and four walks while fanning three across 5.2 innings.

Heaney came just one out away from posting what would've been his first quality start of the season, but he is yet to give up more than two runs in any of his first three outings. His next start is slated for Aug. 9 on the road against the Rangers.