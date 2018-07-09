Angels' Andrew Heaney: Earns win with 10 strikeouts
Heaney (5-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks across seven innings in the 4-3 win over the Dodgers. He gave up a home run and struck out 10 batters.
Heaney has 20 strikeouts over 14 innings in his last two outings, yielding six runs in the process. He's fanned 96 batters in 96 innings with a 3.94 ERA. The 27-year-old left-hander surpassed his career high in strikeouts Sunday and should soon pass his career mark of 105.2 innings. He'll carry his 5-6 record into another matchup with the Dodgers on Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans 10 in loss•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Touched up for six runs Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Logs another solid outing•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Great effort wasted•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Hammered for three homers Monday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Tosses one-hit shutout Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...