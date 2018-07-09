Heaney (5-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks across seven innings in the 4-3 win over the Dodgers. He gave up a home run and struck out 10 batters.

Heaney has 20 strikeouts over 14 innings in his last two outings, yielding six runs in the process. He's fanned 96 batters in 96 innings with a 3.94 ERA. The 27-year-old left-hander surpassed his career high in strikeouts Sunday and should soon pass his career mark of 105.2 innings. He'll carry his 5-6 record into another matchup with the Dodgers on Saturday.