Heaney didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Friday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over eight innings, striking out five and walking none as the Angels eventually prevailed 4-3 in 10 innings.

Heaney was extremely efficient in this outing, as he needed just 63 pitches to make it through the first seven innings and ended up only needing 81 to make it through eight frames. However, he ended up costing himself a chance at his seventh win of the season after he gave up the game-tying run in the eighth before departing the contest. Still, it was another solid outing for Heaney, who has quietly been performing as a workhorse starter for the last two months now. This was the seventh time this season he's pitched seven innings or more, and he's now got a 3.64 ERA and a solid 1.13 WHIP. His command has been one reason for the impressive campaign, as Heaney has now struck out 111 batters against just 32 walks through his 116.1 innings.