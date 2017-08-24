Angels' Andrew Heaney: Escapes with no-decision
Heaney allowed four runs on eight hits - three homers - across five innings while striking out four in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Heaney's still trying to shake the rust off; he's now allowed seven homers in his two starts back from Tommy John surgery after allowing just nine home runs across 18 starts back in 2015. While Heaney proved he could be a valuable fantasy asset before his elbow injury, he has yet to turn any heads since returning, so it may be wiser to wait for him to put together a strong outing before subbing him in. He's lined up to face the A's on Monday in his next start.
