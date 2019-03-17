Angels' Andrew Heaney: Expected to open season on IL
Heaney (elbow) will open the season on the injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney was shut down from throwing last week due to irritation in his left elbow, and while he's scheduled to resume throwing Sunday, there simply isn't enough time for the southpaw to get back up to speed before the start of the season. With Heaney slated to open the year on the shelf, Jaime Barria and Felix Pena will both likely break camp in the Angels' rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...