Heaney (elbow) will open the season on the injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney was shut down from throwing last week due to irritation in his left elbow, and while he's scheduled to resume throwing Sunday, there simply isn't enough time for the southpaw to get back up to speed before the start of the season. With Heaney slated to open the year on the shelf, Jaime Barria and Felix Pena will both likely break camp in the Angels' rotation.