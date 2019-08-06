Angels' Andrew Heaney: Expected to start Saturday
Heaney (shoulder) is expected to start Saturday's game in Boston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
His simulated game Monday went well, and it seems like the plan is for that to be the final step in his rehab before entering the big-league rotation. Considering he threw roughly 60 pitches in his sim game, he may be limited to around 80-90 pitches against the Red Sox. Heaney didn't pitch particularly well prior to suffering the shoulder injury, logging a 5.09 ERA and 1.37 WHIP despite striking out 54 in 46 innings (nine starts). He logged a win in just one of those outings. Boston has the seventh-best wRC+ (110) in the majors against left-handed pitchers since June 1.
