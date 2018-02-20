Heaney (shoulder) is a front-runner for a rotation spot heading into the 2018 season, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With the Angels opting to enter the season with a six-man rotation, it seems like the embattled southpaw has an inside track to a rotation spot. Shohei Ohtani (elbow, ankle), Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Matt Shoemaker are the other hurlers seemingly entrenched into the rotation already. Heaney has good strikeout numbers over his career, but his health and issues with keeping the ball in the park make him a risky bet for fantasy purposes even if he does maintain his rotation role throughout the spring.