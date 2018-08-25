Heaney (7-8) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one in the Angels' 9-3 defeat.

Heaney looked like he was on his way to a solid outing, but he have up a grand slam to Marwin Gonzalez in the fifth inning which wound up ruining his final stat line. The left-hander has been struggling lately, as he's now given up at least five earned in three of his last four outings to bring his ERA up to 4.25 through 146 innings. He'll face the Astros again in his next start, this time on the road on Thursday.