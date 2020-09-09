Heaney (3-3) took the loss against Texas on Tuesday, tossing five innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four.

The southpaw's struggles weren't entirely his own doing -- a fourth inning error allowed a pair of runs to cross the plate on what should have been the third out -- but Heaney's performance was nonetheless a step down from the dominance he displayed in his previous two starts. After notching 16 strikeouts over 14.2 innings across his last two appearances, Heaney managed to induce only seven swinging strikes and four total strikeouts Tuesday. He'll look to get back into the win column in a road matchup against Colorado on Sunday.