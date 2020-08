Heaney (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners. He tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning 10.

Heaney was absolutely filthy Friday, tossing 71 of his 104 pitches for strikes while registering a season-high mark for strikeouts. Heaney was coming off three straight starts allowing four or more runs, so this should be a big confidence booster for the veteran. His next scheduled start will come Sep. 2 at home in a tough matchup against the Padres.