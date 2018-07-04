Heaney (4-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

The Angels couldn't muster much of anything against Wade LeBlanc and company and thus Heaney was stuck with another loss, but this was an encouraging bounce-back performance after his three-homer blowup against Boston last week. Heaney induced 18 swinging strikes on 106 pitches and matched his season high in strikeouts. He had managed more than five strikeouts just once in his previous seven starts coming into Tuesday. The lefty is tentatively lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.