Heaney allowed one run on two hits over 6.1 innings Friday, striking out 10 in the loss to Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

Heaney cruised through the Astros' lineup, allowing just one baserunner through six innings. He was removed after coughing up a one-out double to Yordan Alvarez in the seventh and was charged with a run after Aaron Slegers was taken deep by Yuli Gurriel. Since his brutal first start of the season, Heaney owns a 25:5 K:BB while allowing just three runs over 17.2 frames. The 29-year-old southpaw will take the mound in Seattle next Friday.