Heaney threw six innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday, giving up one unearned run on four hits, striking out 10 and walking three as the Angels eventually won 5-2.

He wasn't rewarded with the win, but it was still another stellar outing for the left-hander, who posted his second straight double-digit strikeout effort and fourth of the season. Heaney has been red-hot of late, as he's now given up just four earned runs and posted a lights-out 30:3 K:BB over his last 21 innings. The stretch has brought his ERA down to 3.95 and his WHIP to 1.16 over 70.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Red Sox in a Sunday home matchup.