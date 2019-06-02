Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans 10 in quality start
Heaney recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up three runs on five hits over six innings during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners. He did not walk a batter or factor in the decision.
Heaney dominated Seattle's lineup with the exception of one hitter, as Edwin Encarnacion accounted for all three runs with a pair of homers. It was still a productive outing for the left-hander, who exhibited good control by delivering first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 23 batters he faced. Heaney has allowed five runs and has a 18:1 K:BB through his first two starts, and lines up to face the Mariners again next weekend.
