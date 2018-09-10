Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans 12 in seven scoreless frames
Heaney (9-9) threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out 12 while picking up the win against the White Sox on Sunday.
Heaney displayed excellent command throughout his outing, tossing 70 of 96 pitches for strikes and recording his season high in punchouts. He managed to bounce back from a loss his last time out, when he surrendered four runs over six innings to the Rangers on Tuesday. Heaney owns a 3.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 161:40 K:BB over 165 frames this season.
