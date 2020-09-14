Heaney (4-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on eight hits across seven innings. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

It marked a nice bounce back for the southpaw, who allowed five runs in a loss to the Rangers on Sept. 8. Heaney fell behind 3-1 in the third inning, but buckled down to finish with four scoreless frames. It was looking like he might be a tough-luck loser after the seventh, but Albert Pujols's eighth-inning homer put him in line to get the win. The lefty will take a 4.02 ERA into his start against the Rangers on Saturday.