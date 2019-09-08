Angels' Andrew Heaney: Fans eight in win
Heaney (4-4) allowed four runs on six hits over six innings in a win over the White Sox on Saturday. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
Heaney ran into trouble in the first and in the fifth; he allowed just a single baserunner in his other four frames. The lefty has missed time again this season with elbow and shoulder trouble, and the early results were ugly, but he seems to be healthy and hitting his stride as the season draws near a close. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 10, Heaney has posted a 3.28 ERA and 46:6 K:BB in 35.2 innings. He will look to keep it going next week in a home start against the Rays.
