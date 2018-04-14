Heaney came away with a no-decision in his 2018 debut Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven in a 5-4 win over the Royals.

The left-hander threw 54 of 85 pitches for strikes, and he was on the hook for the loss before the Angels' offense was able to stage a rally against the Royals' bullpen. Heaney isn't a good bet to rack up a lot of innings this year -- he's thrown only 55.1 frames across all levels over the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery in July 2016 -- but he's capable of solid fantasy performances when he is on the mound. He'll get a tougher test in his next outing Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.