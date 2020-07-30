Heaney took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss against the Angels despite giving up two runs on five hits and a walk while fanning six across five innings.

Heaney departed the game in the top of the sixth after walking J.P. Crawford, and reliever Mike Mayers gave up five runs while recording just two outs. Despite that, Heaney delivered a strong performance on the mound, and his next chance to feature will come Aug. 5 on the road against Seattle once again.