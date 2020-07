Heaney took a no-decision during Friday's loss despite holding the A's to one run on two hits while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Aside from giving up a solo home run to Ramon Laureano in the fourth inning, Heaney kept Oakland's bats relatively quiet as he made his first career Opening Day start. The southpaw had been dealing with some back tightness Saturday but seems to be doing just fine. Heaney posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 95.1 innings last season, striking out 118 batters while ceding 20 homers.