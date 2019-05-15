Heaney (elbow) threw four innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney fired 58 pitches in Wednesday's outing and said he felt fine afterwards. Assuming the southpaw checks out OK in the coming days, he'll likely be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate for his next outing. Heaney is expected to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Angels.

More News
Our Latest Stories