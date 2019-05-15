Angels' Andrew Heaney: Feels fine after XST start
Heaney (elbow) threw four innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney fired 58 pitches in Wednesday's outing and said he felt fine afterward. Assuming the southpaw checks out OK in the coming days, he'll likely be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate for his next outing. Heaney is expected to make two rehab starts before rejoining the Angels.
