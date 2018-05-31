Angels' Andrew Heaney: First inning struggles lead to loss
Heaney (2-4) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk across five innings while striking out three.
All five runs charged against Heaney -- and five of the eight hits -- came in the first inning as the Tigers sent all nine men up to the plate. He settled in from there, however, allowing just two runners to reach second base over his final four frames. The 26-year-old, who had allowed just five runs over his previous five starts (32.1 innings) before Thursday, still owns a respectable 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 on the season. Heaney will look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Holds Yankees to one run in no-decision•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out seven•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Picks up second win Monday•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Snags first win against Orioles•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out nine against Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...