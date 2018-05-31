Heaney (2-4) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk across five innings while striking out three.

All five runs charged against Heaney -- and five of the eight hits -- came in the first inning as the Tigers sent all nine men up to the plate. He settled in from there, however, allowing just two runners to reach second base over his final four frames. The 26-year-old, who had allowed just five runs over his previous five starts (32.1 innings) before Thursday, still owns a respectable 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 on the season. Heaney will look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the Royals.