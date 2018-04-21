Heaney (0-1) was rocked for seven earned runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, striking out six and walking two, taking the loss in the Angels' 8-1 defeat to the Giants on Friday.

Heaney was coming off a strong start in his first outing of the year against the Royals that saw him strike out seven and give up three earned runs in five innings, but he couldn't follow it up with a similar effort against the Giants, who torched him for a six-run fifth inning. He'll look to get right the ship in his next start against a tough Yankees lineup next Friday.