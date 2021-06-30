Heany (4-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after surrendering seven runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks across three innings.

Heaney needed 77 pitches to record nine outs and tied season highs by issuing four free passes and serving up three homers. It's the third consecutive loss for the left-hander, who now has a 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 89:24 K:BB over 71.2 innings through 14 starts.