Heaney did not factor into the decision against Houston on Tuesday, hurling 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Heaney was gifted a six-run lead after the first inning but couldn't stick around long enough to pick up the win, needing 103 pitches to retire 13 batters. He gave up only one extra-base hit but was constantly in trouble, allowing two or more baserunners in each inning. His saving grace was his ability to punch batters out; four of his five strikeouts came with runners in scoring position. The 28-year-old will carry a 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB into Seattle on Sunday in his next scheduled start.