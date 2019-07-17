Angels' Andrew Heaney: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decision
Heaney did not factor into the decision against Houston on Tuesday, hurling 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
Heaney was gifted a six-run lead after the first inning but couldn't stick around long enough to pick up the win, needing 103 pitches to retire 13 batters. He gave up only one extra-base hit but was constantly in trouble, allowing two or more baserunners in each inning. His saving grace was his ability to punch batters out; four of his five strikeouts came with runners in scoring position. The 28-year-old will carry a 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB into Seattle on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...