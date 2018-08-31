Angels' Andrew Heaney: Grabs win with six shutout innings
Heaney (8-8) fired six scoreless innings and earned the win Thursday, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six in the 5-2 win over Houston.
In his last start, Heaney was knocked around for five runs by the same Astros team but Thursday he bounced back strong. The 27-year-old southpaw also allowed less than two runs for the first time since July 22. Heaney lowered his ERA to 4.09 with a 144:39 K:BB across 152 innings this season. He'll take the mound in Texas on Tuesday.
