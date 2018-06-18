Angels' Andrew Heaney: Great effort wasted
Heaney allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight across eight innings Sunday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
This was one of Heaney's best outings of the season as he allowed only two baserunners after he allowed a two-run home run to Mark Canha in the second inning. He exited the game with a 5-3 lead and what appeared to be his fourth win of the season locked up, however, the shaky Angels bullpen blew his chance at a win in the ninth inning. Sunday's start was a nice bounceback effort for Heaney, as he had allowed three home runs and five earned runs in his previous start.
