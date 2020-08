Heaney (1-1) yielded five runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, striking out four batters and taking the loss against Texas.

After allowing just one run through three innings, things unraveled for Heaney in the fourth. He coughed up four runs on five hits (four hits were singles) before getting yanked. Heaney's season ERA jumped from 2.35 to 4.26 with the rough outing. He'll get a home matchup with the local rival Dodgers on Saturday.