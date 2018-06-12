Heaney (3-5) was roughed up for five runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts over just three innings in a loss Monday to Seattle.

Heaney lasted into the fourth innings, but gave up home runs to Nelson Cruz and Ryon Healy before Mike Scioscia had enough and yanked him. It has been back and forth lately for Heaney, who has now allowed five, zero, five and one run in his past four starts, including Monday night's effort. This marks just the third time Heaney has allowed a home run in a start, but the second time he has give up three (April 20 against San Francisco). Despite the inconsistency, Heaney will take a solid 3.68 ERA into his next start Sunday against Oakland.