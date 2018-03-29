Angels' Andrew Heaney: Hits disabled list
The Angels placed Heaney (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Heaney seems to be progressing well in his recovery from the left elbow inflammation that kept him out for the latter stages of camp, as Angels manager Mike Scioscia said earlier in the week that the southpaw completed a bullpen session Tuesday without incident. It's expected that Heaney will soon advance to facing hitters and then pitch in a simulated or rehab game, potentially putting him in line to be available when the Angels first need a sixth starter in the rotation April 11 against the Rangers.
