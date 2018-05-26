Angels' Andrew Heaney: Holds Yankees to one run in no-decision
Heaney allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday.
This road matchup in New York represented the toughest tough yet for Heaney, and he passed with flying colors. Heaney got 15 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes on 97 pitches -- arguably even more impressive than Luis Severino was on the other side. Heaney has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, lowering his ERA to 3.09 through 46.2 innings this season. The lefty lines up for a road matchup in Detroit next week.
