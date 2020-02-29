Angels' Andrew Heaney: Hoping altered training pays off
Heaney took a different approach to training in the offseason in hopes of avoiding injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After opening the previous three campaigns on the injured list, Heaney began throwing earlier in the offseason and incorporated weighted-ball training into his routine as a means of properly building arm strength. The southpaw threw only 95.1 innings last season, so the Angels are likely to be cautious about his workload in 2020.
